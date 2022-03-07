Service planned for Darlene Thomas

POTEAU – Memorial service for Darlene Thomas, 73, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland Pavilion in Poteau, with Bruce Knoch officiating. Burial will follow, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Dec. 11, 1948 in Chandler to Linda Lucille (Helm) and Preston Knoch and passed away March 1, 2022 in Poteau.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are: her husband Chris Thomas; stepson, Christopher Thomas, stepdaughters Deidre Thomas, Andrea Ryan and husband Jeff; brothers Bruce Knoch, Garland Knoch and wife Linda; grandchildren Jacie and Spencer Perry, Jeffrey and Jude Ryan, and Jacob Woodward.