LeFlore County weather 3-7-2022
Cloudy skies early Monday with partly cloudy skies later in the day and into the night.
The high will be 47 degrees, with a low of 29 degrees.
Sunrise is 6:39 a.m. Sunset is 6:19 p.m.
Average temperatures for March 7 are a high of 63, and low of 40.
Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1925. The record low was 12 in 1943.
On March 7, 2021, the high was 69 with a low of 37.
Friday’s high was 64 with a low of 36.
