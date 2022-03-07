LeFlore County weather 3-7-2022

Cloudy skies early Monday with partly cloudy skies later in the day and into the night.

The high will be 47 degrees, with a low of 29 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:39 a.m. Sunset is 6:19 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 7 are a high of 63, and low of 40.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1925. The record low was 12 in 1943.

On March 7, 2021, the high was 69 with a low of 37.

Friday’s high was 64 with a low of 36.

