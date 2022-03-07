Heavener School Board agenda 3-7-2022

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street, room 103.

Here is the agenda:

Flag salute. Invocation. Call meeting to order and record members present. Teleconference with Kerry J. Patten to present the 2020-2021 audit and financial statements of the school district. Principals’ report: Diane Cox, Jeremy Dyer, Grant Ralls. Superintendents’ report: Ed Wilson. Consent agenda. Approve or disapprove contract with Municipal Accounting Service for 2022-2023 in the amount of $7,500 for appropriated, payroll, activity fund, personnel and treasurer software programs. Approve or disapprove 2022-2023 school calendar. Approve or disapprove joining a class-action lawsuit in regards to student health needs. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the Superintendent. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of LCSEC temporary bus driver to complete the 2021-2022 school year and to discuss the employment of the following personnel for Heavener Schools for the 2022-2023 school year 25 OS 307 (B)(1).

LCSEC temporary bus driver—Leeann Buxmon

HPS administrative staff for 2022-2023:

Grant Ralls, High School Principal

Brian Terry, High School Assistant Principal

Jeremy Dyer—Middle School Principal

Joe Heavener, Plant Operations Manager/Custodian Manager

Melissa Hamner, Director of Food Service.

Vote to convene in executive session. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session. Approve or disapprove employment of the following personnel:

