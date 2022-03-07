Heavener School Board agenda 3-7-2022
The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street, room 103.
Here is the agenda:
- Flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Teleconference with Kerry J. Patten to present the 2020-2021 audit and financial statements of the school district.
- Principals’ report: Diane Cox, Jeremy Dyer, Grant Ralls.
- Superintendents’ report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda.
- Approve or disapprove contract with Municipal Accounting Service for 2022-2023 in the amount of $7,500 for appropriated, payroll, activity fund, personnel and treasurer software programs.
- Approve or disapprove 2022-2023 school calendar.
- Approve or disapprove joining a class-action lawsuit in regards to student health needs.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the Superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of LCSEC temporary bus driver to complete the 2021-2022 school year and to discuss the employment of the following personnel for Heavener Schools for the 2022-2023 school year 25 OS 307 (B)(1).
LCSEC temporary bus driver—Leeann Buxmon
HPS administrative staff for 2022-2023:
Grant Ralls, High School Principal
Brian Terry, High School Assistant Principal
Jeremy Dyer—Middle School Principal
Joe Heavener, Plant Operations Manager/Custodian Manager
Melissa Hamner, Director of Food Service.
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- Approve or disapprove employment of the following personnel:
LCSEC temporary bus driver—Leeann Buxmon
HPS administrative staff for 2022-2023:
Grant Ralls, High School Principal
Brian Terry, High School Assistant Principal
Jeremy Dyer—Middle School Principal
Joe Heavener, Plant Operations Manager/Custodian Manager
Melissa Hamner, Director of Food Service.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.