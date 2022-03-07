County calendar of events 3-7-2022
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Graveside service for Patricia Skinner
Funeral service for J.B. Bowen
High school baseball: Heavener at Talihina; Keota at Arkoma; McCurtain at Bokoshe; Spiro at Henryetta; Wister at Oktaha
High school softball: Battiest, Panama at Heavener; Cameron at Smithville; Wright City, Porum at Wister.
School boards meet
Poteau City meetings 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Service for Ronald Lee “RD” Dameron
High school baseball: Keys at Heavener; Bokoshe at Arkoma; Howe at Wister; Henryetta at Spiro
High school softball: Panama at Wister
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Soccer: McAlester at Poteau
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
High school basketball: Class 2A state tournaments TBA
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school baseball: Heavener at Panama; Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament; Indianola at Cameron; Kinta at Talihina
High school softball: LeFlore, Weleetka at Stuart; Wister at Porum.
Friday
High school baseball: Spiro at Heavener; Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament; Muldrow at Howe; Wister at Wilburton.
High school soccer: Heavener vs. Mena
Saturday
Funeral services for Joe Thomas
High school baseball: Wister, Vian at Cameron; Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament; Whitesboro at Asher
Pervasive Parenting Center Trivia Night
