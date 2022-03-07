County calendar of events 3-7-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Graveside service for Patricia Skinner

Funeral service for J.B. Bowen

High school baseball: Heavener at Talihina; Keota at Arkoma; McCurtain at Bokoshe; Spiro at Henryetta; Wister at Oktaha

High school softball: Battiest, Panama at Heavener; Cameron at Smithville; Wright City, Porum at Wister.

School boards meet

Poteau City meetings 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Service for Ronald Lee “RD” Dameron

High school baseball: Keys at Heavener; Bokoshe at Arkoma; Howe at Wister; Henryetta at Spiro

High school softball: Panama at Wister

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Soccer: McAlester at Poteau

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

High school basketball: Class 2A state tournaments TBA

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school baseball: Heavener at Panama; Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament; Indianola at Cameron; Kinta at Talihina

High school softball: LeFlore, Weleetka at Stuart; Wister at Porum.

Friday

High school baseball: Spiro at Heavener; Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament; Muldrow at Howe; Wister at Wilburton.

High school soccer: Heavener vs. Mena

Saturday

Funeral services for Joe Thomas

High school baseball: Wister, Vian at Cameron; Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament; Whitesboro at Asher

Pervasive Parenting Center Trivia Night

