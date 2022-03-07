Blog for 3-7-2022

Hello and welcome to our award-non-winning blog today, written just for you.

This is Monday, March 7, the 66th day of 2022. There are 209 days left in the year.

Pictured above is a jonquil from the neighborhood. Jonquils are always the first flowers to bloom, indicating warmer temperatures are coming.

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m. Monday in a regular business meeting in the office of the board of county commissioners. Commissioners will discuss the usual reports, a security incident and receiving officers for the assessors.

Several of the local schools are holding meetings a week earlier than normal due to spring break next week.

Heavener’s School Board meets 6 p.m. and will discuss rehiring administrators, among other topics.

Poteau’s School Board also meets at 6 p.m. and will take action on hiring an auditor for the next school year.

City of Poteau meetings for the board of trustees, public works authority and city council is 7 p.m. Monday at the Poteau City Hall.

In sports, The Class 2A state basketball tournament brackets have been released.

LeFlore County has three more teams in the bracket. The Howe girls and Pocola girls and boys all made the tournaments, which start Thursday.

Howe’s girls (22-5), ranked first and the defending state champions play seventh-ranked Fairland, 25-2, 1:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

The second-ranked Pocola girls (25-1) take on No. 11 Merritt 10:30 a.m. at the Fairgrounds.

Pocola’s boys, ranked fifth in 2A, are 26-1 and play Silo (24-6) at 9 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

The semifinals are Friday with the finals Saturday.

Also, in sports, weather permitting High school baseball: Heavener at Talihina; Keota at Arkoma; McCurtain at Bokoshe; Spiro at Henryetta; Wister at Oktaha

High school softball: Battiest, Panama at Heavener; Cameron at Smithville; Wright City, Porum at Wister.

In weather, cloudy skies early Monday with partly cloudy skies later in the day and into the night.

The high will be 47 degrees, with a low of 29 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:39 a.m. Sunset is 6:19 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 7 are a high of 63, and low of 40.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1925. The record low was 12 in 1943.

On March 7, 2021, the high was 69 with a low of 37.

Sunday’s high was 64 with a low of 36.

Also on the county calendar Monday,

Graveside service for Patricia Skinner is 10 a.m. Monday at the Fairview Cemetery in Panama with Reverend Bryan Fouts officiating

Funeral service for J.B. Bowen 10 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Bokoshe with Reverend Cindy Arnwine officiating. Burial will follow at the Milton Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born July 9, 1932 in Bokoshe to James and Jewell (Weaver) Bowen and passed away March 2, 2022 in Bokoshe

