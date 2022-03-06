Contact By Craig Hall | March 6, 2022 | 0 Contact information for the Heavener Ledger Phone: (918) 653-2425 Address (physical 704 West Fifth Street, Heavener, Ok. 74937) Mail (P.O. Box 38, Heavener, Ok. 74937) Email: craig@heavenerledger.com Text: (539) 666-2472 Fax: (918) 653-7305 Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Poll: Which team will win the Super Bowl February 5, 2022 | No Comments » TCU edges Oklahoma in overtime 59-58 January 16, 2022 | No Comments » Georgia gets another crack at Alabama January 10, 2022 | No Comments » Ledger/LCJ blog 12-28-2021 December 28, 2021 | No Comments » Shockley Auto Blast from the past 12-21-2021 December 21, 2021 | No Comments »