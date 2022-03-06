Brackets released for state tournaments

The Class 2A state basketball tournament brackets have been released.

LeFlore County has three more teams in the bracket. The Howe girls and Pocola girls and boys all made the tournaments, which start Thursday.

Howe’s girls (22-5), ranked first and the defending state champions play seventh-ranked Fairland, 25-2, 1:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

The second-ranked Pocola girls (25-1) take on No. 11 Merritt 10:30 a.m. at the Fairgrounds.

Pocola’s boys, ranked fifth in 2A, are 26-1 and play Silo (24-6) at 9 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

The semifinals are Friday with the finals Saturday.

A printable version of the bracket is HERE: 2A brackets

Sponsor all the Ledger sports stories online and in the Ledger. Contact us for more information