Wolves win at Poteau

POTEAU – Heavener opened the 2022 baseball season with a 12-3 win at Poteau in high school baseball Friday.

Three Heavener pitchers combined for the win. Noah Ward went two innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, with a strikeout and three walks. Angel Alvarez also threw two innings and gave up four hits and two runs with a pair of walks before Bryce Morrison went one inning and gave up two walks.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.

Holden Mattox took the loss for Poteau.

Trevor Grubbs was 3-3 for the Wolves with a home run and double. He knocked in a run and scored a run. Gunnar McAlester was 1-3 with a triple, three RBI and two runs.

Ben Brooks was 2-4 for Poteau with two runs and a RBI, Caden Fox went 2-3 and Dax Collins doubled while going 1-4 with a run.

Heavener is scheduled to visit Talihina Monday before hosting Keys Tuesday. Poteau (0-2) hosts Broken Bow Monday.

Heavener 12, Poteau 3

HHS 0 5 1 4 2—12 4 1

PHS 1 0 0 2 0—3 6 3

Sponsor all the Ledger’s sports stories online and in the sports section of our newspaper. Call (918) 653-2425 for more information.