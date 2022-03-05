LeFlore County weather 3-5-2022

Cloudy skies early Saturday with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon with more storms possible overnight.

The high will be 68 degrees, with a low of 55 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:42 a.m. Sunset is 6:17 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 5 are a high of 62, and low of 39.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1929. The record low was 16 in 1978.

On March 5, 2021, the high was 55 with a low of 32.

Friday’s high was 75 with a low of 59.

