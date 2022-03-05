| logout
LeFlore County weather 3-5-2022
Cloudy skies early Saturday with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon with more storms possible overnight.
The high will be 68 degrees, with a low of 55 degrees.
Sunrise is 6:42 a.m. Sunset is 6:17 p.m.
Average temperatures for March 5 are a high of 62, and low of 39.
Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1929. The record low was 16 in 1978.
On March 5, 2021, the high was 55 with a low of 32.
Friday’s high was 75 with a low of 59.
Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.
Read the whole story and see the extended forecast on the Ledger daily newsletter HERE.