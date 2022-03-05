County calendar of events 3-5-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Saturday

Poteau Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast

Funeral service for Nancy Lawrence

Funeral service for Lillie Smith

High school baseball: Webbers Falls at Arkoma

High school basketball: Class 2A Area III consolation championship at Seminole: Panama vs. Silo boys 8 p.m.

Sponsor our calendar of events! Call (918) 653-2425 for more information.

See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger daily newsletter HERE.