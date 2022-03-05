| logout
County calendar of events 3-5-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Saturday
Poteau Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast
Funeral service for Nancy Lawrence
Funeral service for Lillie Smith
High school baseball: Webbers Falls at Arkoma
High school basketball: Class 2A Area III consolation championship at Seminole: Panama vs. Silo boys 8 p.m.
Sponsor our calendar of events! Call (918) 653-2425 for more information.
See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger daily newsletter HERE.