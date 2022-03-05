3 county teams headed to state

Both Pocola teams won area championships, along with the Howe girls, to qualify for this week’s Class 2A state tournaments.

Brackets, locations and times will be announced later. Panama’s boys are also playing for a state tournament berth 8 p.m. Saturday in Seminole when the Razorbacks play Silo for an area consolation championship.

Panama defeated Howe’s boys, 50-49, in a consolation game Friday.

Whitesboro’s girls were defeated in the Class B state tournament Friday by top-ranked Lomega, 65-40.

Howe’s girls took the lead late and made it last in a 60-54 win over Silo in the Class 2A Area III tournament at Silo. The Lady Lions will be gunning for their second straight state championship and third in the last four years at the state tournament.

The only break in the streak was when the state tournament was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Pocola’s boys earned their first trip to the state tournament in the 2020s with a 53-32 win over Oklahoma Union in the Class 2A Area II championship.

Earlier, the Lady Indians also defeated Warner, 61-53, for the state tournament berth.

