Service planned for J.B. Bowen

BOKOSHE – Funeral service for J.B. Bowen, 89, is 10 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Bokoshe with Reverend Cindy Arnwine officiating. Burial will follow at the Milton Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born July 9, 1932 in Bokoshe to James and Jewell (Weaver) Bowen and passed away March 2, 2022 in Bokoshe.

Survivors are his daughter Julie Suiter and husband Scott; his son, Terry Bowen; and his grandchildren Jason Bowen and Alayna Bowen.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Jewell (Weaver) Bowen

Viewing is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday with the family visiting with friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.