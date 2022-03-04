County calendar of events 3-4-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Friday

Funeral service for Keith Wright

High school baseball: Heavener at Poteau; Wister at Hartshorne; Porum at Arkoma; Spiro at Central

High school softball: Cameron at Haileyville Tournament

High school basketball

Sponsor the daily county calendar. Email craig@heavenerledger.com or call (918) 653-2425 for more information.

Read the calendar for the next week on the Ledger daily newsletter HERE.