Whitesboro girls clinch state trip

WILBURTON—Whitesboro’s girls rallied in the second half to defeat McCurtain, 37-35, and win an area consolation championship here Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs, 20-5, qualified for the state tournament, which starts Thursday. McCurtain finishes 21-5 with two of the losses coming to Whitesboro in the playoffs.

Whitesboro trailed by 11 points at the half before outscoring McCurtain 11-2 in the third quarter and 21-8 in the second half to get the win.

Austyn Wright led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points and Linley Collins added 12.

Whitesboro 37, MHS 35

WHS 7 9 11 10—37

MHS 16 11 2 6—35

Whitesboro—Addisyn Wright 0 0-0 1 0; Cole 0 0-0 5 0; Barron 2 0-1 1 5; Austyn Wright 6 2-5 2 14; Collins 5 0-1 2 12; Edwards 0 0-0 2 0; Grogan 1 4-4 3 6. TOTALS: 14 6-11 16 37.

McCurtain—A. Baker 2 0-0 1 4; Bond 5 1-2 3 12; J. Baker 1 2-2 1 5; Vails 0 1-4 1 1; Bennett 1 0-2 2 2; Mills 3 4-7 5 11. TOTALS: 12 8-17 13 35.

