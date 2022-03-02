Obituary for Etta Cooper

TULSA – Etta Gail (McMillan) Cooper, 80, of Tulsa, was born Jan. 2, 1942 in Oklahoma City to Joseph and Eva (Coate) McMillan and passed away due to complications after recovering from a brief illness Feb. 25, 2022 in Tulsa.

Graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Mt. View Cemetery in the Glendale Community. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Etta was a retired cashier in retail. She was best known for her pursuit of knowledge by reading a wide range of topics, studying family history, and genealogy. She passed on in the same manner she lived. With determination.

She is survived by her only son, Edward Pruetzel, of Tulsa; one brother, Jesse McMillan, of Maryland; one sister, Norma Qualls, of Wister; many nieces, nephews, other loved ones, and a host of friends

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eva (Coate) McMillan.

Viewing is 8:30 a.m. until noon Thursday at the funeral home.