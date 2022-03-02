Lady Wolves win consolation

CHECOTAH – Despite missing one of its top players, Heavener’s girls advanced to the Class 3A Area II tournament by beating Oklahoma City Millwood, 35-33, here Tuesday in the regional consolation championship.

Heavener plays Sequoyah Tahlequah 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Verdigris in the opening round of the area tournament. If the Lady Wolves win, they play again Friday.

The Lady Wolves, now 20-5, were playing without four-year starter Lexy Chick, who sprained an ankle in Monday’s win over Holdenville.

Heavener took the lead in the third quarter and held on down the stretch for the win. Morgan Smith led Heavener with 16 points.

Millwood finishes with a 12-8 record.

Heavener 35, Millwood 33

MHS 12 4 6 11–33

HHS 7 8 9 11–35

Millwood—Atchison 1 0-0 5 2; Vann 1 0-0 2 3; Harod 3 2-4 2 8; Williams 0 0-0 1 0; Brown 4 2-2 4 10; Jones 5 0-0 1 10. TOTALS: 14 4-6 15 33.

Heavener—Smith 7 1-2 2 16; Alexander 0 2-2 2 2; Watkins 0 1-2 1 1; Riddley 2 1-1 1 6; May 1 0-0 2 2; Cartwright 1 1-3 0 3. TOTALS: 11 8-10 8 35.