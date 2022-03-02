Howe girls win regionals

OKMULGEE – Howe’s girls moved one step closer to another trip to the state tournament with a 67-48 win over Oktaha in a Class 2A regional championship game Tuesday.

The Lions fell to fourth-ranked Morrison, 64-40, also in a regional championship game.

Howe’s girls play for the area championship and a berth in the state tournament in Seminole 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Lions play in an area consolation game Thursday at Dale 3 p.m. against Hartshorne.

The Lady Lions improve to 21-5 with the win. Oktaha is 17-7. Howe’s boys are 15-10 and Morrison improves to 21-4.

Girls

Howe 67, Oktaha 48

OHS 11 10 14 13–48

HHS 28 11 16 12–67

Oktaha—Harjo 1 0-0 3 3; Radden 1 0-0 1 3; Scott 5 0-0 2 11; Walters 4 4-5 0 12; Bacon 1 0-0 2 2; Bunch 5 7-11 4 17. TOTALS: 17 12-16 12 48.

Howe—Maddie Ramsey 10 0-0 2 27; Shiloh Fletcher 2 2-2 2 7; Abby Huie 2 0-0 0 6; Kalan Nye 6 3-4 1 13; Raelyn Delt 3 2-5 2 8; Ashlynn Dalton 0 0-0 1 0; Kayley Turner 2 2-4 5 6. TOTALS: 24 9-15 13 67.

