Service planned for Nancy Lawrence

POTEAU – Funeral service for Nancy Ethelta Murray Lawrence, 75 of Poteau, is 11 a.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, with Reverend Phil McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Oct. 25, 1946 in Eagletown, to Thelma Mae (Walker) Warren and Homer Hobson Warren and passed away Feb. 26, 2022 in Tulsa.

Survivors include her sons Keith Murray and wife Mary, and Bryan Murray; sisters Francine Gregg and husband Jerry, and Dru Waren and husband Dennis; brothers, Rex Blaylock and wife Cheryl, Randy Blaylock, Danny Blaylock an Dusty Blaylock; grandchildren Trent Murray, Julie Newby, Tashera Haley; great grandchildren, Jace Newby, Kamree Newby and Dax Newby;

She was preceded in death by her dad, Homer Warren; mother, Thelma Blaylock; brothers Steve Warren and Denzel Warren.