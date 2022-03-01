LeFlore County weather 3-1-2022

Clear skies and a beautiful day as we head into March.

The high will be 72 degrees, with a low of 37 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:49 a.m. Sunset is 6:14 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 1 are a high of 61, and low of 38.

Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1932. The record low was 15 in 1962.

On March 1, 2021, the high was 58 with a low of 35.

Saturday’s high was 68. The low was 32.

