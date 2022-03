LeFlore County scoreboard and schedule

By Craig Hall

Monday’s scores

Boys

Class 4A Area III

At Byng

Broken Bow 57, Poteau 41

Class 3A Area II

At Checotah

Spiro 57, Heavener 25

Tuesday’s games

Class 3A Area II

At Checotah

Spiro vs. Morris 3 p.m.

Class 2A Area II

At Mvoske Dome

Pocola vs. Preston 8 p.m.

Class 2A Area III

At Okmulee

Howe vs. Morrison 8 p.m.

At Hartshorne

Panama vs. Silo 8 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A Area III

At Byng

Poteau 40, Stigler 39

Class 3A Area II

At Checotah

Heavener 46, Holdenville 42

Class 2A Area III

At Hartshorne

Panama 40, Savanna 30

Area

At Wilburton

Class B Area IV

McCurtain 49, LeFlore 47

Pittsburgh 57, Whitesboro 34

Tuesday’s games

Class 4A Area III

At Byng

Poteau vs. Tecumseh 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A Area II

At Checotah

Heavener vs. OKC Millwood 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A Area II

At Mvsoke Dome

Pocola vs. Preston 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Area III

At Okmulgee

Howe vs. Oktaha 6:30 p.m.

At Hartshorne

Panama vs. Wilburton 1:30 p.m.

Class B Area IV

At Wilburton

Whitesboro vs. McCurtain 6:30 p.m.

