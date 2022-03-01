Lady Wolves, Spiro boys advance

By CRAIG HALL

CHECOTAH – Holdenville’s girls ended the season for Heavener in fast pitch softball.

The Lady Wolverines had the chance to do so in basketball, also, but Heavener scored the final eight points of the game and advanced with a 46-42 win Monday in consolation play.

Spiro defeated Heavener easily in the second game, 57-25.

Heavener’s girls play Oklahoma City Millwood at 1:30 p.m. and Spiro’s boys play Morris at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Checotah in regional consolation games and the chance to advance to the area tournament, which starts Thursday at Verdigris.

Girls

After a back-and-forth game, Holdenville held a 42-38 lead with 2:18 left. McKinley Alexander nailed a 3 with 2:06 left and after a steal, Milaya Riddley hit a free throw to tie the score at 42. After Holdenville turned the ball over, Riddley got loose behind the defense and made the go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left for the lead.

Brooklyn May sealed the win for Heavener by making both free throws with two seconds left. Heavener wound up winning despite finishing with two starters out as Carly Watkins fouled out and Lexy Chick sprained her ankle and will likely miss Tuesday’s game.

Heavener, now 19-5, was led by Riddley with 14 points. Chick added 13 and Alexander scored 11. Holdenville finishes its season with a 14-12 record.

Girls

Heavener 46, Holdenville 42

HEA 13 8 9 15—46

HOL 10 12 9 11—42

Heavener: Morgan Smith 2 2-2 2 6; Lexy Chick 5 0-0 1 13; McKinley Alexander 4 0-0 2 11; Ava Cartwright 0 0-0 5 0; Carly Watkins 0 0-0 5 0; Milaya Riddley 6 1-2 2 14; Brooklyn May 0 2-2 1 2. TOTALS: 17 4-6 18 46.

Holdenville: Mady McFarland 1 2-4 5 4; Liberty Jackson 0 3-6 0 3; Rylie Hill-Tiger 3 0-1 2 7; Cylee Null 1 0-0 0 3; Cheyenne Fixico 4 6-7 2 15; Blakeli Whiteman 1 0-0 0 2; Miyah Olden 2 4-6 0 8. TOTALS: 12 15-24 9 42.

Boys

Spiro’s boys dominated from the opening tip and led 16-3 over Heavener at the end of the first quarter and Heavener never really threatened to make it a game.

Spiro improves to 11-13. Heavener finishes with an 11-14 record.

Spiro 57, Heavener 25

HHS 3 9 7 6—25

SHS 16 7 21 13—57

Heavener: Clubb 2 0-0 4 6; Heatherington 1 0-0 0 2; C. Morrison 2 2-2 3 7; D. Ritter 1 0-0 0 2; Thurman 1 1-2 0 3; Cook 0 0-0 1 0; B. Morrison 2 0-0 2 5; Lopez 0 0-0 2 0; H. Ritter 0 0-0 2 0. TOTALS: 9 3-4 14 25.

Spiro: Hendricks 0 1-2 0 1; Perez 2 1-4 1 5; Rogers 3 0-0 2 9; Watts 1 0-0 0 2; Robbins 4 2-2 0 13; Riggs 0 2-2 1 2; Graham 1 0-0 0 2; Huff 7 2-3 1 17; Gist 1 2-2 2 4; Peterson 1 2-2 1 4. TOTALS: 20 12-17 8 57.