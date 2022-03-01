Commissioners approve resolution

By CRAIG HALL

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners approved a resolution to reinvest surplus of Health Department funds at Monday’s weekly business meeting.

Present were commissioners Craig Olive, Derwin Gist and Cody Covey.

They also voted to send a tort claim from the Choctaw Nation for damage to a vehicle for $1,200 to $1,400 to their insurance company to take claim.

The commissioners ended the meeting in a rapid fashion, then heard a presentation from Tom Smith, a franchise owner with Germinator, pictured above, on equipment to sanitize and purify the air at the courthouse.

Smith estimated the courthouse is around 120,000 square feet and the project would cost around $100,000. He said most of the counties he has worked with have used funds from the government to pay for the project.

Support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.