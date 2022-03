Blast from the past is a picture we post daily on the people, places and events from the past.

Today’s picture is of the Heavener fast pitch softball team after winning the 2014 LCT championship.

If you have a photograph to submit, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Want great visibility for your business, or service? Sponsor our daily blast from the past. Call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.