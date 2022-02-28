Obituary for Johnny Easley

POTEAU – Funeral service for Johnny Ray Easley, 84 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evans & Miller Chapel in Poteau, with James Easley officiating. Burial will follow at Wister City Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.He was born Nov. 3, 1937 in Wister to Dovie (McKim) Easley and Fredrick H. Easley and passed away Feb. 27, 2022 in Poteau.

Survivors are wife Norma Easley of 63 years; children Kelly Callahan and late husband Robin, David Easley, Jason Easley, Patricia Hall and Craig, and Stacy Easley; grandchildren Zac Easley, Kyle Callahan, Dakota Callahan, Justin Easley, James Easley, Dalton Morris, Laney Sanders and Max Bowman; 12 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Johnny Allen Easley, grandson Dillan Morris, brother, Lloyd Easley; and a sister, Dorothy Minor.

Viewing is Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Zac Easley, Kyle Callahan, Dakota Callahan, Justin Easley, James Easley and Dalton Morris.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.