LeFlore County weather 2-28-2022
Mostly clear skies and warmer again Monday in LeFlore County
The high will be 65 degrees, with a low of 34 degrees.
Sunrise is 6:49 a.m. Sunset is 6:13 p.m.
Average temperatures for Feb. 28 are a high of 61, and low of 37.
Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1932. The record low was 10 in 1919.
On Feb. 28, 2021, the high was 58 with a low of 54.
Saturday’s high was 68. The low was 43.
