LeFlore County weather 2-28-2022

Mostly clear skies and warmer again Monday in LeFlore County

The high will be 65 degrees, with a low of 34 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:49 a.m. Sunset is 6:13 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 28 are a high of 61, and low of 37.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1932. The record low was 10 in 1919.

On Feb. 28, 2021, the high was 58 with a low of 54.

Saturday’s high was 68. The low was 43.

