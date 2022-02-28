| logout
Calendar of events 2-28-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Edna Davis
Heavener summer league coaches’ meeting
High school baseball: Arkoma at Porter; Indianola, Talihina at Bokoshe
High school basketball: Regional and area tournaments
