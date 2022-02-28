Blog for 2-28-2022

Hello and welcome to our blog for the last day of February.

This is Monday, Feb. 28, the 59th day of 2022. There are 306 days left in the year.

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m. Monday in a regular business meeting in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Among the items to be discussed are to discuss and possibly approve a tort claim as submitted by Choctaw Nation officer Humphrey for damages to a nation vehicle, and also consider and possibly approve a resolution to reinvest surplus of health department funds.

The regional and area tournaments resume today. Here is the schedule for Monday’s games.

For the boys.

Class 4A Area III

At Byng

Poteau vs. Broken Bow 3 p.m.

At Checotah.

Heavener vs. Spiro 3 p.m.

For the girls Girls

Class 4A Area III

At Byng

Poteau vs. Stigler 1:30 p.m.

At Checotah

Heavener vs. Holdenville 1:30 p.m.

Area

At Wilburton

Class B Area IV

LeFlore vs. McCurtain 1:30 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Pittsburg 6:30 p.m.

In weather, mostly clear skies and warmer again Monday in LeFlore County

The high will be 65 degrees, with a low of 34 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:49 a.m. Sunset is 6:13 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 28 are a high of 61, and low of 37.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1932. The record low was 10 in 1919.

On Feb. 28, 2021, the high was 58 with a low of 54.

Saturday’s high was 68. The low was 43.

On the calendar for today, along with the commissioners’ meeting and basketball games, funeral service for Edna Davis is 11 at the Howe Cemetery; Heavener summer league coaches’ meeting Heavener Ballpark Coaches meeting Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in Heavener’s City Hall.

If you are coaching a t-ball, coach pitch, or baseball team at Blues Park you need to attend.

And in high school baseball: Arkoma at Porter; Indianola, Talihina at Bokoshe.

If you have a news tip, suggestion or advice, please let us know. You can email craig@heavenerledger.com or call (918) 653-2425.

If you have a news tip, suggestion or advice, please let us know. You can email craig@heavenerledger.com or call (918) 653-2425.

