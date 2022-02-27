LeFlore County weather 2-27-2022

Partly cloudy skies early Sunday in LeFlore County with clouds clearing away later in the day and warmer temperatures.

The high will be 52 degrees, with a low of 26 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:50 a.m. Sunset is 6:12 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 27 are a high of 61, and low of 37.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1932. The record low was 16 in 1935.

On Feb. 27, 2021, the high was 58 with a low of 54.

Saturday’s high was 37. The low was 26.

Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.

Support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.