Howe takes Liberty in regionals

By CRAIG HALL

HOWE – Ky Lynn scored the go ahead basket late in the third quarter and Howe’s boys went on to defeat Liberty 35-29 in a defensive struggle Saturday night.

The top-ranked Lady Lions built a huge lead early and won the opener, 82-50, as Howe emptied the bench in the blowout.

Both Howe teams play for regional championships Tuesday at Okmulgee. Howe’s girls play Oktaha at 6:30 p.m. while the Lions face fourth-ranked Morrison at 8 p.m.

Girls

Howe’s girls (20-5) beat Liberty (17-7), who is coached by former Heavener grad and Cameron Coach Jeremy Williams, and it could have been much worse as Howe emptied its bench early.

The Lady Lions jumped ahead 24-9 at the end of the first quarter and upped the advantage to 48-12 at halftime.

Kayley Turner led Howe with 19 points and dominated the inside during the first half. Maggie Ramsey added 10 for the Lady Lions.

Howe 82, Liberty 29

LHS 9 3 13 25—50

HHS 24 24 23 11–82

Liberty: Plummer 1 0-0 0 2; Johnson 4 1-2 2 10; Estrada 1 2-2 5 5; Blaine 7 7-12 4 22; Cargil 4 0-0 0 11. TOTALS: 17 10-16 11 50.

Howe: Ramsey 4 0-0 0 10; Fletcher 1 0-2 2 2; Lute 3 0-0 3 7; Huie 2 0-0 4 6; Blake 2 0-0 1 5; Williams 1 0-0 0 2; Kalan Nye 4 0-0 1 10; Delt 4 1-2 0 9; Dalton 2 0-0 2 4; Karsyn Nye 3 0-0 2 6; Turner 9 1-1 3 19. TOTALS: 35 2-5 18 85.

Boys

Liberty jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter and led into the third quarter. Lynn powered his way inside for a layup with 15 seconds left in the third quarter to give the advantage to the Lions.

Jensin Coggins scored six of Howe’s eight points in the final period to make sure the Lions took home th win.

Howe improves to 15-9. Liberty is 13-12.

Coggins led the Lions with 14 points and Lynn added 12.

Howe 35, Liberty 29

LHS 12 5 8 4–29

HHS 5 8 14 8—35

Liberty: Jayce Wheeler 6 4-4 2 17; Thompson 1 4-6 3 6; Aguayo 0 0-0 3 0; Brown 0 0-0 4 0; Byre 2 0-0 0 6; Cornwell 0 0-0 2 0; Williams 0 0-0 2 0. TOTALS: 9 8-10 16 29.

Howe: Lynn 5 2-3 0 12; Martinez 0 0-0 1 0; Remy 0 0-0 2 0; Wooten 2 1-2 2 7; Blake 0 0-0 2 0; Coggins 4 4-9 2 14. TOTALS: 11 7-14 9 35.