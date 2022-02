Graveside service for Addie Billy, 81, of Fanshawe is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, with Reverend LeRoy Billy officiating. Burial will follow at the Vaughn Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Aug. 14, 1940 in O’Kean, Arkansas to Violet (Gray) Perkins and Cecil Perkins and passed away Feb. 22, 2022 in Fanshawe.

