Regionals, areas start Saturday

The regional and area basketball tournaments resume Saturday after being postponed Thursday and Friday.

Games will be played at 4, 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m. The tournament will continue with games Monday and Tuesday. Here are the revised schedule and brackets for LeFlore County teams still in the playoffs.

Here is a list of the scheduled games for LeFlore County teams: Poteau’s boys and girls both got a bye and don’t play until Monday.

In class 3A, in Area II Spiro’s boys play Holdenville at 5:30 p.m. at Morris. Heavener’s boys take on Rejoice Christian 8:30 p.m. at Checotah.

For the girls, Spiro also plays Holdenville 4 p.m. at Morris. Heavener plays Kansas 7 p.m. at Checotah.

In Class 2A Area II, Pocola’s boys play Colcord at Colcord 8:30 p.m. Pocola’s girls also play Colcord at Colcord 7 p.m.

In Class 2A Area IV, both Howe teams are home against Liberty at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Panama’s boys play Wilburton at Hartshorne at 8:30 p.m. The Wister and Panama girls play 4 p.m., also at Hartshorne.

Two teams are still alive in Class B Area IV. LeFlore’s girls go against Smithville 4 p.m. at Wilburton. Whitesboro’s girls play Pittsburg in the area championship game 7 p.m. Monday at Wilburton with the winner advancing to the state tournament. The loser of that game plays Tuesday in the consolation championship game for the right to advance to state.

Boys

Class 4A Area III

Class 3A Area II

Class 2A Area II

Class 2A Area III

Girls

Class 4A Area III

Class 3A Area II

Class 2A Area II

Class 2A Area III

Class B Area IV

