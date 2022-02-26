LeFlore County weather 2-26-2022

Cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 37 degrees, with a low of 24 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:51 a.m. Sunset is 6:11 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 26 are a high of 60, and low of 37.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1932. The record low was 14 in 1980.

On Feb. 26, 2021, the high was 49 with a low of 45.

Thursday’s high was 33. The low was 28.

Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.

Read the whole story on the Ledger daily newsletter HERE.