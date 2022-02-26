Corn named R.D. state director

STILLWATER – President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint 11 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regional positions, including three Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Directors and eight Rural Development (RD) State Directors.

“I am thrilled to welcome these talented and experienced public servants to USDA at a critical time in the Biden-Harris administration,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “I look forward to working alongside these individuals to build a better America.”

In Oklahoma, Kenneth Corn has been appointed RD State Director. Corn served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1998 to 2002 and the Oklahoma Senate from 2002 to 2010. At the time of his election to the Senate in 2002, he was the youngest person elected to the body. During his tenure, Corn chaired the Senate Appropriations Sub-committee for Public Safety and Judiciary and the Retirement and Insurance Committee. In 2010, Corn returned home to Poteau, where he worked in the oil and gas transportation industry. In 2015, he was appointed the City Manager of Anadarko, his most recent position.

RD State Directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of Rural Development to the benefit of everyone in rural America. In conjunction with the guidance and support of the National Office, State Directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce.

Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov. If you’d like to subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit our GovDelivery subscriber page.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices

To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

