Blog for 2-26-2022

By CRAIG HALL

The picture accompanying this fine article shows an awning in a deserted building in downtown Heavener that collapsed due to the ice storm this week.

Kenneth Corn has been appointed rural development state director. Corn, a native of Howe, served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1998 to 2002 and the Oklahoma Senate from 2002 to 2010. At the time of his election to the Senate in 2002, he was the youngest person elected to the body. During his tenure, Corn chaired the Senate Appropriations Sub-committee for Public Safety and Judiciary and the Retirement and Insurance Committee. In 2010, Corn returned home to Poteau, where he worked in the oil and gas transportation industry. In 2015, he was appointed the City Manager of Anadarko, his most recent position.

RD State Directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of Rural Development to the benefit of everyone in rural America.

The OSSAA regionals and area tournaments start Saturday.

The tournament will continue with games Monday and Tuesday. Here is a list of the scheduled games for LeFlore County teams: Poteau’s boys and girls both got a bye and don’t play until Monday.

In class 3A, in Area II Spiro’s boys play Holdenville at 5:30 p.m. at Morris. Heavener’s boys take on Rejoice Christian 8:30 p.m. at Checotah.

For the girls, Spiro also plays Holdenville 4 p.m. at Morris. Heavener plays Kansas 7 p.m. at Checotah.

In Class 2A Area II, Pocola’s boys play Colcord at Colcord 8:30 p.m. Pocola’s girls also play Colcord at Colcord 7 p.m.

In Class 2A Area IV, both Howe teams are home against Liberty at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Panama’s boys play Wilburton at Hartshorne at 8:30 p.m. The Wister and Panama girls play 4 p.m., also at Hartshorne.

Two teams are still alive in Class B Area IV. LeFlore’s girls go against Smithville 4 p.m. at Wilburton. Whitesboro’s girls play Pittsburg in the area championship game 7 p.m. Monday at Wilburton with the winner advancing to the state tournament. The loser of that game plays Tuesday in the consolation championship game for the right to advance to state.

In weather, cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 37 degrees, with a low of 24 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:51 a.m. Sunset is 6:11 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 26 are a high of 60, and low of 37.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1932. The record low was 14 in 1980.

On Feb. 26, 2021, the high was 49 with a low of 45.

Thursday’s high was 33. The low was 28.

In addition to the basketball playoffs, on the county calendar, funeral service for Ladonna Wheat Hass, 80, of Leflore is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Leflore Baptist Church with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at the LeFlore Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born May 8, 1941 to Goldie and Everett Wheat and passed away Feb. 15, 2022.

Graveside service for Addie Billy, 81, of Fanshawe is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, with Reverend LeRoy Billy officiating. Burial will follow at the Vaughn Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Aug. 14, 1940 in O’Kean, Arkansas to Violet (Gray) Perkins and Cecil Perkins and passed away Feb. 22, 2022 in Fanshawe.

