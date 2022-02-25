LeFlore County weather 2-25-2022

Partly cloudy skies with clouds increasing later in the day.

The high will be a balmy 38 degrees and a low of 25 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:52 a.m. Sunset is 6:10 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 25 are a high of 60, and low of 36.

Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1950. The record low was 12 in 1967.

On Feb. 25, 2021, the high was 55 with a low of 41.

Thursday’s high was 26. The low was 22.

Sponsor the Ledger’s daily weather forecast, call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.

Support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.