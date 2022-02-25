Blog for 2-25-2022

By CRAIG HALL

This is Feb. 25, the 56th day of 2022. There are 309 days left in the year.

We will deliver the newspapers this morning as Karen Toney braved the icy roads to get the papers. You can see this week’s front page above. The papers go out to all the subscribers and be in the stores today.

Heavener and the other schools are out again Friday due to the recent ice storm. Some schools are in virtual learning while others are taking a built-in snow day.

The OSSAA has moved the opening of all the regional and area basketball tournaments to Saturday, instead of Friday due to the weather conditions.

Games will be played at 4, 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m. The tournament will continue with games Monday and Tuesday.

Here is a list of the scheduled games for LeFlore County teams: Poteau’s boys and girls both got a bye and don’t play until Monday.

In class 3A, in Area II Spiro’s boys play Holdenville at 5:30 p.m. at Morris. Heavener’s boys take on Rejoice Christian 8:30 p.m. at Checotah.

For the girls, Spiro also plays Holdenville 4 p.m. at Morris. Heavener plays Kansas 7 p.m. at Checotah.

In Class 2A Area II, Pocola’s boys play Colcord at Colcord 8:30 p.m. Pocola’s girls also play Colcord at Colcord 7 p.m.

In Class 2A Area IV, both Howe teams are home against Liberty at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Panama’s boys play Wilburton at Hartshorne at 8:30 p.m. The Wister and Panama girls play 4 p.m., also at Hartshorne.

Two teams are still alive in Class B Area IV. LeFlore’s girls go against Smithville 4 p.m. at Wilburton. Whitesboro’s girls play Pittsburg in the area championship game 7 p.m. Monday at Wilburton with the winner advancing to the state tournament. The loser of that game plays Tuesday in the consolation championship game for the right to advance to state.

Two LeFlore County high school students, Sean Miller from Heavener and Marshall Barnett of LeFlore were selected to the all-state academic team. Only 100 students from throughout Oklahoma were selected.

In weather, we will have partly cloudy skies with clouds increasing later in the day.

The high will be a balmy 38 degrees and a low of 25 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:52 a.m. Sunset is 6:10 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 25 are a high of 60, and low of 36.

Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1950. The record low was 12 in 1967.

On Feb. 25, 2021, the high was 55 with a low of 41.

Thursday’s high was 26. The low was 22.

On the county calendar, funeral service for Ronny Eugene Brown, 70 of Pocola is 2 p.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Pocola, with Reverend Jerry Underwood officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born July 20, 1951 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and passed away Feb. 21, 2022 in Hackett, Arkansas.

Funeral service for Marie “Annette” Porritt, 63, of Panama, is 2 p.m. Friday at Evans &- Miller Chapel in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born April 23, 1958 in Poteau and passed away Feb. 17, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service for Wayne T. Crutchfield is 2 p.m. on Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, with Reverend Vernon Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1936 in Bokoshe and passed away Feb. 20, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

