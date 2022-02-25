Blast from the past 2-25-2022

Blast from the past is a feature we post daily on the people, places and events from the past.

Today’s picture is of the Heavener fast pitch softball team from 2015. The Lady Wolves were district champions that season.

If you have a photograph to submit, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Want great visibility for your business, or service? Sponsor our daily blast from the past. Call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.