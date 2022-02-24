Service planned for Edna Davis By Craig Hall | February 24, 2022 | 0 HOWE – Graveside service for Edna Rea Davis, 92, of Howe is 11 a.m. Monday at the Howe Cemetery. She passed away Feb. 21, 2022. Read the whole story on the Ledger daily newsletter HERE. Posted in Howe, Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Howe hammers Hulbert for district crowns February 20, 2022 | No Comments » Service planned for Aaron Janway February 17, 2022 | 1 Comment » Howe girls outscore Muldrow February 16, 2022 | No Comments » Howe School Board agenda 2-14-2022 February 14, 2022 | No Comments » Howe, Idabel split games February 12, 2022 | No Comments »