Obituary for Maria Sandoval

Maria Teresa Sandoval, 96, of Heavener was born Feb. 26, 1925 in Williams, Arizona to Gustavo and Maria (Garcia) Brinias and passed away Feb. 21, 2022 in Heavener.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. March 5, 2022 at Dowden-Roberts Funeral home chapel in Heavener with Hank Stripling officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at a later date TBA at Saint Francis Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.

Teresa (Teddy) was a retired secretary for McLintock High School and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Tempe, Arizona. While living in Heavener she enjoyed attending services at the Methodist church of Heavener and Cross Community Church in Poteau with her family. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed shopping, music, dancing, traveling, celebrations of any kind, following her grandchildren from baseball diamonds to basketball courts and anything poolside. But Teresa’s greatest love and enjoyment was spending quality time with her family every opportunity she got. Her favorite title was “Yia Yia” which means grandmother in greek. To know her was to love her and if you met her once you left with a “Yia Yia” for life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by one daughter Mona Love and husband Danny of Heavener; one son, Robert Sandoval, of Chandler, Arizona; three grandchildren Sarah Maxwell and husband Evan of Heavener, Lillian Walter and husband Adam of Chandler, Arizona and Josiah Sandoval of Mesa, Arizona; eight great-grandchildren Thomas Maxwell, Connor Maxwell, Avery Maxwell, Easton Warren, Asher Warren, Ramsey Walter, Madelyn Walter and Jovie Sandoval; one great-great-grandchild, Chloe Maxwell; numerous nieces, nephews, other loved ones, along with several honorary children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that she thought of as her own, and a host of many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gustavo and Maria (Garcia) Brinias; a very special mother, Maria Cardenas; her husband, Louis Sandoval; six sisters Virgie Reynosa, Patricia Watson, Helen Mullins, Sara Maestos, Lucy Balderes and Delores Corona; and two brothers Robert Brinias and Mike Cardenas.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all her caregivers over the past year at Advantage Home health and Hospice, San Bois Hospice, Jarel Brown and the girls at Pinnacle Health, Mercy Rehab and special friends Julya Nolasco, and Sheila Maxwell for their loving kindness and their caring hands. It is in part because of them that she was given the gift of time to enjoy the past year with her family.