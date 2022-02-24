LeFlore County weather 2-24-2022

Cloudy with more freezing rain is expected Thursday with the precipitation ending later in the day.

The high will be 32 degrees and a low of 16 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:54 a.m. Sunset is 6:09 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 22 are a high of 60, and low of 36.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1944. The record low was 14 in 1968.

On Feb. 24, 2021, the high was 68 with a low of 42.

Thursday’s high was 26. The low was 22. A total of .28 inches of precipitation was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 4.18 inches. Average precipitation for February is 2.81 inches

