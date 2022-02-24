Heavener School to remain virtual Friday By Craig Hall | February 24, 2022 | 0 Heavener Superintendent Ed Wilson said due to existing road conditions from the recent inclement weather, Heavener public schools will remain on the virtual learning model for Friday.Heavener was also virtual Wednesday and Thursday. Posted in Heavener, News, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Obituary for Maria Sandoval February 24, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener going virtual February 22, 2022 | No Comments » Wolves hire Armstrong February 22, 2022 | No Comments » Checotah at Heavener photo gallery February 20, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener sweeps Checotah for districts February 19, 2022 | No Comments »