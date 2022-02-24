County students receive academic all-state awards

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence announced the recipients of its prestigious 2022 Academic All-State Awards. These 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 397 nominations statewide, hail from 75 schools in 67 Oklahoma school districts.

Sean Miller from Heavener and Marshall Barnett of LeFlore were the two county recipients.

The 2022 Academic All-State class is the 36th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,600 high school seniors from 333 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars. Three high schools will celebrate their first Academic All-Stater: Heavener, Le Flore, and North Rock Creek high schools.

Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 36th annual Academic Awards Celebration on Saturday, May 21, at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel.

David L. Boren, founder and chairman of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, describes the selection of the scholars as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic awards selection process.” To be nominated for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading & writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.

This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.22. In addition, 28 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and one student is a National Hispanic Scholar semifinalist.

Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee. The selection committee, which is chaired by retired Tulsa attorney Teresa B. Adwan, works independently of all other foundation activities. The committee members are a diverse group of business, education, and civic leaders, as well as past Academic Awards Program honorees.

The awards ceremony will be televised statewide May 28 and 29 by OETA, the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority. For more information, call the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence office at (405) 236-0006 or visit its website at www.ofe.org.

“The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Program is the Oklahoma’s premiere awards program honoring academic achievement, innovation and leadership among students and educators in our public schools,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Inbody. “By working together to give outstanding students and educators the recognition they deserve, we send a strong message to our state and to the nation that Oklahomans value academic excellence.”

Founded in 1985, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing and encouraging academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. Through its Academic Awards Program, the foundation has provided more than $5.1 million in merit-based scholarships and awards to honor outstanding graduating seniors as Academic All-Staters and exceptional educators as Medal for Excellence winners.