Regional fishing report 2-23-2022

This week’s regional fishing report.

Blue River: February 22. Elevation below normal, water 37 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along creek channels, river channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace.

Broken Bow: February 18. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and spoons along brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: February 18. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait and plastic baits along brush structure, docks, main lake and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, river channels and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and spoons along docks, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: February 18. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and small lures along the dam and creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: February 18. Elevation below normal, water 47. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along coves, points, rocks and standing timber. White bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbait along coves, flats and main lake. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: February 18. Elevation normal, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons along coves and points. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons along brush structure, coves and creek channels. Channel catfish good on hot dogs, punch bait and worms along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: February 18. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and small lures along brush structures, coves, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, spoons, sunfish and worms along the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tail water. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, coves, main lake, points, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: February 18. Elevation above normal, water 44 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits along creek channels, main lake, points, river channel and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, punch bait, shad and stinkbait along channels, flats, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows along brush structure, channels, main lake river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: February 20. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. Largemouth, spotted and striped bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: February 18. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures along the dam, brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

Share this story: https://www.heavenerledger.com/2022/02/23/regional-fishing-report-2-23-2022/

Support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.