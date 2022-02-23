LeFlore County weather 2-23-2022

A nasty couple of days are forecast for LeFlore County Wednesday and Thursday. A mixture of wintry precipitation for Wednesday morning, with periods of light freezing rain, becoming heavier overnight with significant icing possible.

The high will be 28 degrees and a low of 26 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:55 a.m. Sunset is 6:08 p.m.

