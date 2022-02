Glenn Dale Mize, 79, was born March 7, 1942, in Shawnee to Ruey Lorene (Graham) Mize and Dale Mize. He passed away Feb. 22, 2022.

Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

