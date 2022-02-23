Blast from the past 2-23-2022

Blast from the past is a feature we post daily on the people, places and events from the past.

Today’s picture is of the sideline from a 1977 Heavener football game. Pictured at the far left is Lance Hamilton. Doug Hall is third from left and #35 is Frankie LeFlore. The coaches pictured are Danny Edwards and Bob Swinford.

