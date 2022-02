LeFLORE – Funeral service for Ladonna Wheat Hass, 80, of Leflore is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Leflore Baptist Church with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at the LeFlore Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born May 8, 1941 in to Goldie and Everett Wheat and passed away Feb. 15, 2022.

