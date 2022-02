Funeral service for Wayne T. Crutchfield is 2 p.m. on Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, with Reverend Vernon Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1936 in Bokoshe to Edward and Velma (Pulliam) Crutchfield and passed away Feb. 20, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

