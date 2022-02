POCOLA – Funeral service for Ronny Eugene Brown, 70 of Pocola is 2 p.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Pocola, with Reverend Jerry Underwood officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born July 20, 1951 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Lois (Miller) Brown and James Brown and passed away Feb. 21, 2022 in Hackett, Arkansas.

Get more with the Ledger daily newsletter HERE.