Service set for Annette Porritt

PANAMA – Funeral service for Marie “Annette” Porritt, 63, of Panama, is 2 p.m. Friday at Evans &- Miller Chapel in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born April 23, 1958 in Poteau to Marie (Darneal) and George Tucker and passed away Feb. 17, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors are her husband, Leon “Jim” Porritt; children Sarah Anderson and husband Ben, John Porritt and wife Amanda, Jamie Porritt and wife Penny, Heath Porritt and wife Jackie, Daniel Porritt and wife Sarah, and Tammy Copeland and husband Garland; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, Gordon Brooks George Tucker; and sister, Brenda Timko.

She was preceded in death by: parents George and Marie Tucker; son, Matthew Porritt; brother, Rudy Brooks, and Robert Tucker; and sister, Lillie Mae Ford.

Viewing is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.